Seahawks vs. Lions Gameday Info: How to watch or stream Week 4 matchup

The Seahawks are back on the road this week, visiting the Lions in Detroit.

Here’s all the info you need on how to watch.

Week 4 game information:

What: Seattle Seahawks (1-2) vs. Detroit Lions (1-2)

When: Sunday, Oct. 2 at 10:00 a.m. PT

Where: Ford Field, Detroit, MI

Watch: The game will be broadcast on Fox in the yellow areas on the map below and locally on Q13Fox.

Why: The Seahawks are catching a lucky break in regard to injuries, as the Lions will be missing some of their most important players. That includes their leading rusher D’Andre Swift, their leading receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown as well as their kicker. This offers a good chance for Seattle to get back in the win column after a couple of deflating defeats.

Streaming:

You can stream the game live on FuboTV (try it for free).

Check back here during the game for highlights and afterwards for analysis.

