Seahawks vs. Lions Gameday Info: How to watch or stream Week 4 matchup

Tim Weaver
·1 min read

The Seahawks are back on the road this week, visiting the Lions in Detroit.

Here’s all the info you need on how to watch.

Week 4 game information:

What: Seattle Seahawks (1-2) vs. Detroit Lions (1-2)

When: Sunday, Oct. 2 at 10:00 a.m. PT

Where: Ford Field, Detroit, MI

Watch: The game will be broadcast on Fox in the yellow areas on the map below and locally on Q13Fox.

Why: The Seahawks are catching a lucky break in regard to injuries, as the Lions will be missing some of their most important players. That includes their leading rusher D’Andre Swift, their leading receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown as well as their kicker. This offers a good chance for Seattle to get back in the win column after a couple of deflating defeats.

Streaming:

Check back here during the game for highlights and afterwards for analysis.

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire

