Seahawks vs. Lions: 4 matchups to watch in their Week 4 game

The Seahawks are visiting the Lions this week in Detroit, where they’ll be underdogs by several points.

To pull off an upset, they’ll need to win a few key individual matchups. Here are four we will be keeping an eye on.

DK Metcalf vs. Jeff Okudah

(AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

The most interesting receiver/corner matchup will come between Metcalf and Okudah, where there’s already some bulletin board material for the Lions. Earlier this week Metcalf called Okudah a good corner but said he’s not shutting anybody down because he has safety top over the help. While that’s true, Okudah has nonetheless done a solid job of covering top-notch receivers the first three games of the season. Metcalf should provide his toughest test yet.

Quandre Diggs vs. Jared Goff

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle’s star free safety says he has nothing but love for Detroit, but you can bet Quandre Diggs would still love to get a pick against his former team. Diggs is due for an interception. However, Jared Goff has done a much better job of taking care of the ball since leaving LA. With the Rams his pick percentage was 2.3%, but it’s down to 1.7% in Detroit.

Seahawks run defense vs. Jamaal Williams

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The most critical dynamic will be whether or not the Seahawks can figure out their issues in run defense. The Lions will be missing starter D’Andre Swift but only two teams are averaging more rushing yards per game this year. Meanwhile, only the Texans are allowing more than Seattle on the ground.

Charles Cross, Abe Lucas vs. Aidan Hutchinson

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The rookie tackles will get to face one of the top edge rushers in their draft class in Aidan Hutchinson, who the Lions will line up on both sides of the line of scrimmage. Abe Lucas and Charles Cross will have to keep Hutchinson in front of them to keep Geno Smith clean. Hutchinson has three sacks so far.

