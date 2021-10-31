Seahawks vs. Jaguars Week 8 game day info: TV, radio, streaming options
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The Seattle Seahawks will be hosting the Jacksonville Jaguars today, looking to end a three-game losing streak at home.
Here’s all the info you need to know about how to follow and watch, stream or listen to the game.
Regular season Week 8
Jacksonville Jaguars (1-5) vs. Seattle Seahawks (2-5)
When
Sunday, Oct. 31, 1:05 p.m. PT
Where
Lumen Field, Seattle, WA
Watch
The game will be broadcast on CBS in the yellow areas on the map below.
via 506sports
Broadcasters
Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta
Streaming
Live stream fuboTV (free 7-day trial)
Radio
Seattle’s home radio stations are ESPN 710 AM and KIRO 97.3 FM. You can find more affiliates here.
Referee assignment
Adrian Hill
Odds
According to Tipico Sportsbook, the Seahawks are favored by 3.5 points.
History
For what it’s worth, Seattle leads the all-time series between these teams 5-3. However, their most recent matchup was in 2017 and these are two completely different Jaguars and Seahawks teams.
Related
Seahawks vs Jaguars: Week 8 preview and prediction
List
One player each NFL team could trade before the deadline, from Xavien Howard to Brandon Aiyuk