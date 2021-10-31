Seahawks vs. Jaguars: 4 important matchups to watch in Week 8

The Seattle Seahawks host Urban Meyer, Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars today. While their recent track record is shaky at best, at least Seattle is the favorite this time around. Tipico Sportsbook currently has them favored by 3.5 points over Jacksonville.

Here are four important matchups we’ll be watching closely.

Bobby Wagner vs. James Robinson

These Jaguars don’t have many weapons on offense. On film, their most impressive piece is James Robinson, arguably the most underrated running back in football. So far this season he’s posted five touchdowns and 460 rushing yards on just 84 carries – an average of 5.5 yards per attempt. Stopping Robinson will require some team tackling, but Bobby Wagner remains the team’s best. He ranks second in the league in tackles coming into Week 8 with 79 total.

Seahawks offensive line vs. Jaguars pass rush

Geno Smith deserves at least half of the blame, but Seattle’s pass protection has been poor the last two weeks, with Smith getting sacked 10 times. Overall, the team’s pass-blocking has been average at best this year. Seattle ranks No. 17 in pass block win rate at 58%. Fortunately, Jacksonville’s pass rush isn’t too scary – they’re No. 31 in the NFL in sack rate (3.79%). The Seahawks should also get a boost from center Ethan Pocic, who’s expected to play and will likely get more snaps than Kyle Fuller, the biggest disappointment up front this season.

D.K. Metcalf vs. Shaquill Griffin

These days it doesn’t seem to matter who is covering D.K. Metcalf – he’s going to get his numbers regardless. Heading into Week 8, Metcalf already has 537 yards and six touchdowns – and that’s without Russell Wilson for nine quarters. He’s already gotten the best of both Jalen Ramsey and Marshon Lattimore, so it’s unlikely former Seattle corner Shaquill Griffin will do much better. Griffin is performing well, though. He has not given up any touchdowns and has only allowed an 89.1 passer rating this year.

Ken Norton Jr. vs. Darrell Bevell

It’s a battle of the two most-disliked coordinators in recent Seahawks history. After his dismissal from Seattle, former OC Darrell Bevell put in two years with the Lions then joined Urban Meyer’s staff in Jacksonville in February. Bevell will match wits the much-maligned Ken Norton Jr., whose defense has shown genuine improvement and promise over the last two games after a brutal start to the season.

