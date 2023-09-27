Seahawks vs. Giants preview Week 4
Here's everything you need to know when the Seattle Seahawks play the New York Giants Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season.
Here's everything you need to know when the Seattle Seahawks play the New York Giants Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season.
The No. 1-overall pick was back on the field for the first time in more than a week, and the signs point to starting against the Vikings.
Wednesday was the first time anyone found out Bryce Young's ankle was injured.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch Thursday Night Football.
The Seahawks had a huge bounce-back performance in an overtime win at Detroit. Scott Pianowski examines that and more fantasy developments from Week 2.
Montgomery was having a huge day for the Lions until a Seahawks defender grabbed his foot during a tackle.
When Geno Smith argued his case, the referee had a funny response.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski reveals his top picks against the spread for Week 2.
Both linemen Charles Cross and Abraham Lucas went down due to injuries in the Seahawks’ loss to the Rams on Sunday.
Here's how to watch every single matchup on NFL+, the league's streaming service.
“Oh my god!”
Head coach Sean McVay told reporters he would not rule out placing Kupp on injured reserve.
Smith-Njigba fractured his wrist Aug. 19 but was seen catching passes a week after surgery.
The rookie receiver fractured his wrist in Seattle's preseason game against the Cowboys.
The Astros and Mariners square off Wednesday in what will be a playoff atmosphere.
Aaron Rodgers is gone, but Jordan Love is keeping the Packers relevant.
With the NFL season heading into the last week of September, Scott Pianowski revisits his fantasy power rankings.
"You've always got to believe you're the best": Brooks Koepka's determination shows why he'll be important to U.S. hopes
Jason Fitz is joined by senior NFL reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein to pull back the curtain and give an insider's perspective on the latest news around the NFL. The trio start with the Los Angeles Chargers and Mike Williams, who is out for the season with a torn ACL. Next, they discuss C.J. Stroud's breakout game and the future of the Houston Texans. Davante Adams has hinted that he'll potentially want out of Las Vegas if they continue losing, and Charles breaks down how it could happen. In other news, the Caleb Williams sweepstakes are on, and the hosts discuss whether or not Williams would actually go back to school another year. The Chicago Bears appear to be the odds-on favorite through three weeks. Later, Jason, Jori and Charles pull back the curtain on the latest stories around the NFL and how they're being handled in NFL front offices. The rumor that owners were upset about the Miami Dolphins running up the score last weekend was just that: a rumor, but on the other side of the field, the Denver Broncos are changing their mentality in the locker room after the historic loss. New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh has stayed consistent in his belief in Zach Wilson, but Charles is worried this could become a repeat of last season, when the defense began to turn on leadership for not holding Wilson accountable.
With his win in the playoff-opening Southern 500 on Sunday, Kyle Larson clinched entry into the NASCAR Cup Series postseason Round of 12.
The point spread for Broncos vs. Bears is telling.