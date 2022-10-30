Seahawks vs. Giants Gameday Info: How to watch or stream Week 8 matchup

The Seahawks host the Giants today in a matchup between the NFL’s two most surprisingly good teams this season.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch.

Week 8 game information:

What: New York Giants (6-1) vs. Seattle Seahawks (4-3)

When: Sunday, Oct. 30 at 1:25 p.m. PT

Where: Lumen Field, Seattle, WA

Watch: The game will be broadcast on Fox in the blue areas on the map below.

Why: Chances are nobody had this game circled on their calendar when this game out. Nevertheless, it should make for a competitive matchup and could be a potential playoff preview. Seattle has home field advantage and is considered a 3.5-point favorite. However, Brian Daboll’s Giants have made a living of defying the odds this year.

Streaming:

