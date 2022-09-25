Seahawks vs. Falcons: Week 3 preview and prediction

The Seattle Seahawks are back in the Emerald City, licking their wounds from the thrashing they suffered against the San Francisco 49ers. Now they shift their gears to hosting the Atlanta Falcons.

The Falcons and the Seahawks have something in common this year: many expected these two teams to be competing for a top-five selection in the upcoming 2023 NFL draft. However, despite only a combined one win between these two teams, through three weeks they have been playing better than anticipated.

The Seahawks upset the Broncos in Week 1, while the Falcons have given their two opponents – the Saints and the Rams – serious runs for their money. Atlanta led New Orleans by 16 points in the second half before ultimately falling 27-26. The following week, they trailed the Rams 28-3 in Los Angeles but very nearly came back in a narrow 31-27 loss.

The point being this is still the NFL, and the Falcons are more than capable of living up to the “any given Sunday” mantra.

When the 12s were circling wins on Seattle’s schedule this past spring, the Falcons game was one many felt confident for a win. But they should not take this opponent lightly.

The Seahawks offense has been sputtering to start the season, even being completely shutout against the 49ers. But it should be noted Denver and San Francisco are going to be two of the best defenses Seattle will face all year, and Atlanta isn’t exactly in the same class.

If there was ever a time for the Seahawks offense to finally wake up, Sunday afternoon will be it.

Defensively, the key will be to not let tight end Kyle Pitts or rookie receiver Drake London run rampant in the secondary, or it could be a frustrating afternoon.

Prediction: Seahawks over Falcons 24-20

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire