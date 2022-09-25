Seahawks vs. Falcons Gameday Info: How to watch or stream Week 3 matchup

Tim Weaver
·1 min read

The Seahawks are back at home today for their third game of the season, hosting the Falcons. Here is everything you need to know.

Week 3 game information:

What: Atlanta Falcons (0-2) vs. Seattle Seahawks (1-1)

When: Sunday, Sept. 25 at 1:25 p.m. PT

Where: Lumen Field, Seattle, WA

Watch: The game will be broadcast on Fox in the green areas on the map below and locally on Q13Fox.

Why: The Seahawks have to prove that they’re better than the Falcons, who are currently ranked No. 32 in Touchdown Wire’s weekly power rankings. A loss today might be a good omen for their 2023 NFL draft position, but it would also be a sign that they’ve fallen much further than we originally thought and may not be competitive for several years.

Streaming:

You can stream the game live on FuboTV (try it for free).

Check back here during the game for highlights and afterwards for analysis.

