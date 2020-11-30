Seahawks vs. Eagles: Odds, over/under, player prop bets originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

This Monday, the Seattle Seahawks (7-3) are ready to open up a full-game lead in the NFC West division when it takes on the Philadelphia Eagles (3-6-1) on Monday Night Football.

The Seahawks are a 6.5-point road favorite against the Eagles, odds provided by our partner PointsBet, with an implied point total of 27.5 Seattle points.

MONEY LINE:

Eagles: +235

Seahawks: -301

POINT SPREAD:

Eagles: +6.5 (-110)

Seahawks: -6.5 (-110)

O/U: 49 (Over -105, Under -115)

For Seattle, the team controls its destiny to win the NFC West division and host a playoff game for the first time since 2016.

Meanwhile, the Eagles are just a half-game out of first place in the NFC East despite a lowly 3-6-1 record. Currently, Washington and New York are tied atop the division at 4-7. Like Seattle, the Eagles also control their destiny to host a first-round playoff game.

PROP BETS

QUARTERBACK PASSING YARDS

Carson Wentz, who may not even play that much with reports of Jalen Hurts seeing increased time, is averaging 232.6 yards per game passing, so the odds that he passes for more than 150 yards in Sunday's contest post the worst odds at -770. Passing for more than 200 yards reveals the next tier at -286, 250 yards gives -106, and passing for more than 300 yards starts in the plus category at +300. Seattle allows an NFL-worst 343.7 yards per game.

Russell Wilson is averaging 278.7 yards per game passing. PointsBet lists Wilson getting 300 yards or more passing at -106, which may be a risky bet. Philadelphia allows just 209.3 yards passing per game, good for sixth-best in the NFL.

RECEIVING YARDS (O/U)

Chris Carson (-115): 18.5

DK Metcalf (-115): 69.6

Tyler Lockett (-115): 72.5

Will Dissly (-115): 22.5

Greg Ward (-115): 30.5

Jalen Reagor (-115): 47.5

Miles Sanders (-115): 17.5

Travis Fulgham (-115): 50.5

RECEIVING YARDS (100 YDS)

Tyler Lockett: +180

DK Metcalf: +220

Travis Fulgham: +500

Jalen Reagor: +550

RUSHING YARDS (O/U)

Carlos Hyde (-115): 27.5

Chris Carson (-115): 50.5

Miles Sanders (-115): 64.5

Russell Wilson (-115): 27.5

RUSHING YARDS (100 YDS):

Miles Sander: +275

Chris Carson: +450

