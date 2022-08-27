Seahawks vs. Cowboys highlights Preseason Week 3
Watch the highlights of the Seattle Seahawks vs. Dallas Cowboys during Week 3 of the 2022 NFL Preseason. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL.com
Jerry Jones, team owner, displaying unwavering faith isn't necessarily a bad thing. But Jerry Jones, general manager? That's more of an issue.
Drew Lock threw for a touchdown with three interceptions before the Dallas Cowboys rallied to beat the Seahawks 27-26 on Friday night in Seattle’s final preseason game before deciding on Russell Wilson’s replacement. A pair of long shots for the Dallas roster connected for the winning score when Ben DiNucci found tight end Peyton Hendershot on a 14-yard TD with 4:07 remaining. Geno Smith, continually noted as the leader in the competition with Lock, played one series, moving the Seahawks (0-3) to the Dallas 19 before a penalty and a 14-yard sack forced them to settle for Jason Myers’ 53-yard field goal.
Raiders have to come out of Friday night feeling pretty confident in their depth behind Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones
Here are a few takeaways from tonight's loss in Dallas.
Much like with Flozell Adams in 2009, the Cowboys gambled on Tyron Smith in 2022 and it didn’t work.
Few currently disagree with the notion that Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald should be suspended for his behavior at Thursday’s joint practice with the Bengals. Players who swing helmets should always face significant punishment, regardless of whether the incident results in a serious injury. Otherwise, guys will keep swinging helmets until someone suffers a serious [more]
Former Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman says he faced a cold dose of reality late in his career that ultimately convinced him to step away from the NFL.
The 49ers are officially quarterback Trey Lances team, but his predecessor Jimmy Garoppolo remains on the roster -- reportedly for good reason.
In the eight days since Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson: (1) accepted an 11-game suspension and $5 million fine; (2) issued a statement accepting accountability for his decisions; and (3) promptly proclaimed his innocence at a press conference, the NFL hasn’t had much if anything to say about Watson’s lack of remorse. On Friday, an advisor [more]
The Bills roster is so solid that several of the players they cut next week will end up signing with other teams. Here are five who could be moving on.
The fact that Bills punter Matt Araiza admitted to having sex with a minor is problematic according to a prominent attorney.
The Patriots starting offense isn't going into the season with much momentum.
Not every guy who makes the Steelers final roster probably should.
After a heated practice with the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Los Angeles Rams players visited Jeff Ruby's Precinct.
NFL analyst Tony Gonzalez isn't a fan of how the 49ers have treated Jimmy Garoppolo, whose future remains uncertain.
49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan gave some updates on the 49ers injury situation after their preseason finale:
In what has been a Murphy's Law NFL career, Sam Darnold caught another very bad break in the Panthers' final preseason game on Friday night.
A final 49ers 53-man roster projection now that the preseason is over:
Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden throws his birthday cake off the yacht and into the ocean.