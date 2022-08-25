Seahawks vs. Cowboys: 7 players who need a strong final preseason game

The Seahawks play their final preseason game of the year on Friday against the Cowboys. The last preseason contest is always about determining who makes the roster and who winds up starting.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at seven players who need a strong performance the most.

DB Marquise Blair

We begin on the back end of Seattle’s defense, where there’s a youth movement in progress at cornerback. Part of the change has meant switching Blair from nickel back to safety full-time, but the transition has been rough. Blair has tackled poorly and committed bad penalties, while Josh Jones has balled out and wrestled away the title of the top dime DB. Blair may need an exceptional game in Dallas to save his roster spot.

OLB Darrell Taylor

There’s also a big change in progress for the front line of the Seahawks’ defense. While rookie Boye Mafe has thrived during the preseason, third-year outside linebacker Darrell Taylor has struggled – especially as a tackler. While his spot on the team is safe, Taylor may see some of his snaps go to younger edge defenders like Mafe if his issues continue.

The tight ends

A lot of position groups have disappointed in the first two preseason games, but none moreso than the tight ends. Drops, footwork mistakes and poor blocking have all played a role. Heading into Dallas, three of the team’s five lowest offensive grades from Pro Football Focus are at tight end. Somebody has to show up or Seattle may be forced to seek outside help at this spot.

WR Dareke Young

The wide receivers haven’t been any better than the tight ends. With DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett only having been on the field for six combined snaps, the rest of the receivers have not taken advantage of the opportunity. Rookie Dareke Young has all the athleticism he needs to succeed at this level. However, he’s had issues with drops and run blocking.

WR Freddie Swain

Swain has served as the team’s No. 3 wide receiver the last few years, but that title is now up for grabs with so much new competition coming in. He has only played 18 snaps but has the lowest PFF grade (44.0) on the offense. Swain might be surpassed by one of several younger wideouts if he doesn’t flash against the Cowboys.

RT Jake Curhan

By contrast, Curhan has been on the field for more snaps (106) than any other Seattle player this preseason. Curhan doesn’t have to fret about his roster spot. However, his position as the team’s starting right tackle is precarious. Rookie Able Lucas has shined as well as any Seahawks lineman this month and may have already taken the RT1 spot. Meanwhile, Curhan has the lowest grade (54.3) of any offensive lineman. This could be his last chance to stave off No. 72.

QB Drew Lock

Speaking of last chances, No. 2 quarterback Drew Lock will be under more pressure than any player on Friday night. Geno Smith has been named the starter but Lock is expected to see most of the playing time at QB. A positive COVID-19 test forced him out of the lineup last week, so Lock now only has one game to prove he’s a better option to start than Smith. Above all else, Lock has to embrace Pete Carroll’s first law and protect the ball. A crunchtime fumble in Week 1 may have cost him dearly in the quarterback battle. Now Lock may have to explode to win the job.

