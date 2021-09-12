Seahawks vs. Colts: Week 1 game day TV schedule, streaming info
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Football is back! Today the Seattle Seahawks begin their 2021 NFL season on the road agains the Indianapolis Colts.
Here’s everything that you need to know about when and how to watch or stream the game online.
Regular season Week 1
When
Sunday, Sept. 12, 10:00 a.m. PT
Where
Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN
Watch
The game will be broadcast on the FOX network in the blue areas on the map below.
via 506sports
Broadcasters
Kenny Albert and Jonathan Vilma are on the call.
Streaming
Live stream fuboTV (free 7-day trial)
Radio
Seattle’s home radio station is ESPN 710 AM. You can find more affiliates here.
Referee assignment
Tony Corrente
History
The Seahawks are 5-7 all-time against the Colts, but they did win the last matchup in the 2017 season 46-18. For what it’s worth, Indianapolis has lost their last seven games to open the year.
Odds
Seattle is favored by 2.5 points in this matchup, according to Tipico Sportsbook.
Related
Seahawks start season at No. 9 in Touchdown Wire's NFL power rankings
List
Seattle Seahawks: Breaking down the depth chart for Week 1 matchup with Colts