Seahawks vs. Colts: Most experts picking Seattle for Week 1 matchup
The Seahawks are about to kick off another season, beginning with a road trip to play the Colts in Indianapolis. The oddsmakers are favoring Seattle, with Tipico Sportsbook giving them a 2.5-point edge. The experts are also leaning towards the Seahawks heading into the weekend.
Here’s a review of who they’re picking for Week 1.
NFL.com: Seahawks
First up, Gregg Rosenthal of NFL.com is picking Seattle to win by a score of 23-17.
Sporting News: Seahawks
Bill Bender at Sporting News also has the Seahawks winning, 30-20.
ESPN: Seahawks
10 of 11 experts at ESPN are picking Seattle, with Emmanuel Acho the lone holdout for the Colts.
USA TODAY: Seahawks
It’s a sweep at USA TODAY, with all seven national NFL writers picking the Seahawks.
CBS Sports: Seahawks
Will Brinson is predicting a 24-17 win for Seattle.
MMQB: Seahawks
It was a little bit closer here, but MMQB’s panel of experts picked the Seahawks 3-2.
This kind of consensus usually gives us pause, but given Indy’s opening-game losing streak (seven years running) we feel pretty confident in the road team. Seahawks 23, Colts 20.
