Seahawks vs. Colts: 4 key matchups to watch in Week 1

The Seattle Seahawks visit the Indianapolis Colts tomorrow in their first game of the 2021 NFL season. Both teams made the playoffs last year, so this should make for some quality competition to get the season started.

Here are four key matchups we will be watching Sunday afternoon.

Shane Waldron vs. Matt Eberflus

The most-important individual matchup in this one won't take place on the field but rather on the sidelines. Seattle's new offensive coordinator Shane Waldron will be unveiling his scheme against one of the league's most-potent defensive units. Last season, Indianapolis ranked in the top 10 in fewest points and yards allowed. They were particularly stout against the run, only giving up 90.5 rushing yards per game. Waldron should embrace a pass-heavy attack and incorporate the quick strike game that's been mostly missing from Russell Wilson's repertoire to date.

Seahawks interior OL vs. Colts DL DeForest Buckner

The Colts defense has a lot of studs. Up front, their most disruptive defender is DeForest Buckner, formerly of the 49ers. Buckner has given Seattle's offensive line problems in the past, posting five sacks and 14 quarterback hits in eight career meetings. Guards Damien Lewis and Gabe Jackson should be able to hold their own, but containing Buckner could be tough for new starting center Kyle Fuller, who has had some issues in pass protection.

D.K. Metcalf, Tyler Lockett vs. Colts cornerbacks

Fantasy football players will like the matchup Seattle's top-two wide receivers have to open the season. The Colts will be playing without their No. 1 cornerback - veteran Xavier Rhodes - who's been ruled out due to a calf injury. That means D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Locektt will be facing the duo of Rock Ya-Sin and T.J. Carrie. Look for Russell Wilson to take advantage and target those two often.

Seahawks linebackers vs. Jonathan Taylor, Nyheim Hines

The Colts run a type of offense that gets Pete Carroll chewing his gum faster and harder than usual. Last season, they ran on 45.4% of their offensive snaps, the 9th-highest ratio in the league. Indy's rushing attack is led by Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines, who just signed an extension that made him the highest-paid backup running back in the NFL. This is an extremely productive duo - in 2020 they totaled 2,062 yards and 18 touchdowns on the ground. It will fall to Bobby Wagner and second-year linebacker Jordyn Brooks to tackle well and grind the Colts' run game down, forcing the erratic and turnover-prone Carson Wentz to lead the attack. [listicle id=74960]

