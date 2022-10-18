Seahawks vs. Chargers: Odds for their Week 7 matchup

The Seahawks are officially better than anybody thought they would be this year. Thanks to a grand slam rookie class and a massive improvement from Geno Smith, Seattle is 3-3 after six weeks and looks more like a wild card team than a bottom feeder.

Nevertheless, the odds are consistently not in their favor. Once again, the Seahawks will be underdogs for their Week 7 matchup – this time they’re on the road against the Chargers. According to Tipico Sportsbook, LA is favored by 6.5 points.

On the other hand the Chargers are on a short week, as they just defeated Russell Wilson’s Broncos on Monday Night Football in overtime, 19-16. That brings their record to 4-2 for the year.

In Justin Herbert Los Angeles has one of the game’s most-gifted passers, and fans should expect a serious challenge for what has mostly been a beleaguered Seahawks defense this season. The x-factor here may be whether a strong pass rush game against the Cardinals was a fluke or a legitimate step forward.

