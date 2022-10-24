Seahawks vs. Chargers: Best and worst PFF grades from Week 7 win

The Seahawks beat one of the best teams in the NFL on Sunday, defeating the Chargers on the road, 37-23. What’s most encouraging about this latest win is that it was another all-around effort. Seattle’s offense continues to produce every week and now the defense is playing at a much higher level than it was early in the season. Meanwhile, the 2022 rookie class continues to play a key role in the team’s success, inspiring hope for what’s to come.

Let’s take a look at this week’s top performers. Here are the team’s best and worst-graded players according to Pro Football Focus.

Top five grades on offense

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

RB Ken Walker: 82.4 overall, 85.9 rushing grade

RG Phil Haynes: 80.6 overall, 86.0 pass blocking grade

TE Will Dissly: 75.9 overall, 79.7 pass grade

TE Colby Parkinson: 73.5 overall, 71.2 pass grade

RB DeeJay Dallas: 71.4 overall, 73.5 rushing grade

Bottom five grades on offense

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

OL Jake Curhan: 30.1 overall, 0.0 pass blocking grade

TE Noah Fant: 45.1 overall, 55.5 run blocking grade

WR Dee Eskridge: 47.6 overall, 41.3 run blocking grade

WR DK Metcalf: 55.0 overall, 55.3 pass grade

WR Dareke Young: 56.3 overall, 57.5 pass grade

Top five grades on defense

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

SS Ryan Neal: 93.9 overall, 92.4 coverage grade

DT Myles Adams: 76.8 overall, 71.9 pass rush grade

LB Jordyn Brooks: 75.4 overall, 79.2 run defense grade

OLB Uchenna Nwosu: 68.5 overall, 79.5 run defense grade

NT Al Woods: 68.5 overall, 63.7 pass rush grade

Bottom five grades on defense

(AP Photo/Justin Rex )

DT Quinton Jefferson: 52.2 overall, 48.1 pass rush grade

DT Bryan Mone: 52.5 overall, 61.3 pass rush grade

LB Cody Barton: 55.8 overall, 50.2 coverage grade

FS Quandre Diggs: 58.2 overall, 32.5 tackling grade

S Josh Jones: 64.8 overall, 63.5 coverage grade

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire