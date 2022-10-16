Seahawks vs. Cardinals: Week 6 preview and prediction

The Seahawks are back home following consecutive road games. Now they will host one of their great thorns in their side in the Cardinals.

Arizona seems to have cracked the code when it comes to playing in Seattle. Lumen Field is well regarded as one of the NFL’s most challenging environments for road teams, but no one has told the Cards. Since the stadium opened in 2002, they have nine victories – the most of any opponent in the history of this venue.

Last year’s showdown was not nearly as competitive as the final score might indicate. The Cardinals could have easily ran away with it, as they missed two field goals and were playing with backup Colt McCoy instead of Kyler Murray.

Seattle’s defense continues to be a sieve, hemorrhaging yards and points at an alarming rate. The Cardinals have had an uneven start to their season, but they face a favorable matchup with a Seahawks defense that’s been incapable thus far at slowing any opponent down.

Geno Smith is playing at a high level, but until the defense shows they can get some stops aside from a crucial turnover, it’s hard to pick them to overcome Arizona

Cardinals over Seahawks, 33-27.

