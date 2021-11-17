Seahawks vs. Cardinals Week 11 matchup info: Time, TV map, broadcasters

The Seahawks are back at home this week and will face their most difficult test yet of the 2021 season as the NFC West-leading Cardinals visit.

Here is all the info you need to know for Sunday’s game.

Regular season Week 11

Arizona Cardinals (8-2) vs. Seattle Seahawks (3-6)

When

Sunday, Nov. 21, 1:25 p.m. PT

Where

Lumen Field, Seattle, WA

Watch

The game will be broadcast on Fox in the blue areas on the map below.

via 506sports

Broadcasters

Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma

Streaming

Radio

Seattle’s home radio stations are ESPN 710 AM and KIRO 97.3 FM. You can find more affiliates here.

Referee assignment

Clete Blakeman

Odds

Tipico Sportsbook has Arizona as a 2.5-point favorite.

History

Seattle leads the all-time series between these teams 22-21-1. The Seahawks have also won four of the last six matchups, including a seven-point victory last November at Lumen Field in their most recent meeting.

