Seahawks vs. Cardinals Week 11 matchup info: Time, TV map, broadcasters
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The Seahawks are back at home this week and will face their most difficult test yet of the 2021 season as the NFC West-leading Cardinals visit.
Here is all the info you need to know for Sunday’s game.
Regular season Week 11
Arizona Cardinals (8-2) vs. Seattle Seahawks (3-6)
When
Sunday, Nov. 21, 1:25 p.m. PT
Where
Lumen Field, Seattle, WA
Watch
The game will be broadcast on Fox in the blue areas on the map below.
via 506sports
Broadcasters
Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma
Streaming
Live stream fuboTV (free 7-day trial)
Radio
Seattle’s home radio stations are ESPN 710 AM and KIRO 97.3 FM. You can find more affiliates here.
Referee assignment
Clete Blakeman
Odds
Tipico Sportsbook has Arizona as a 2.5-point favorite.
History
Seattle leads the all-time series between these teams 22-21-1. The Seahawks have also won four of the last six matchups, including a seven-point victory last November at Lumen Field in their most recent meeting.
Related
Seahawks' season hinges on outcome vs. Cardinals Week 11