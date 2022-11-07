Seahawks vs. Cardinals highlights Week 9
Watch highlights from the Week 9 matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and the Arizona Cardinals.
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) When Patriots linebacker Matt Judon is lined up alongside Lawrence Guy, he expects good things to happen. As teammates in Baltimore early in their careers, they often took turns clearing paths for one another to get the quarterback. ''When I see him in the gap, I know I can wrap around because I know he's got my back,'' Judon said.
The Panthers made a quarterback change during Sunday’s loss to the Bengals, but they’re not saying if they will stick with Baker Mayfield for Thursday’s game against the Falcons. P.J. Walker was pulled after going 3-of-10 for nine yards and two interceptions in the first half of the 42-21 loss. The Panthers only had one [more]
Carolina Panthers head coach Steve Wilks benched starting quarterback PJ Walker following a brutal start to the team’s Week 9 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) Geno Smith threw for 275 yards and two touchdowns, rookie Kenneth Walker III ran for 109 yards and two scores and the Seattle Seahawks won their fourth straight, 31-21 over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. NFC West-leading Seattle (6-3) continued its unexpected rise, while the Cardinals (3-6) have lost four of five. The Cardinals grabbed the momentum and a 14-10 lead in the third quarter when Zaven Collins returned an interception 30 yards for a touchdown.
CHICAGO (AP) Tua Tagovailoa held two thumbs up as he walked off the field following another big performance that helped propel the Dolphins to a win. The way Justin Fields was running for Chicago, Miami sure needed it. Tagovailoa threw for three touchdowns, Tyreek Hill had 143 yards receiving and Miami overcame a record-setting rushing effort by Fields to beat the Bears 35-32 on Sunday.
Watch the Tampa Bay Buccaneers score a last-second win thanks to a touchdown pass from Tom Brady to Cade Otton
Detroit is almost certainly a place where Aaron Rodgers gets his motor running. But this is the 2022 Green Bay Packers offense.
A big win by LSU pushed the Tigers into the top 10 of the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll that saw Alabama, Clemson tumbled after road losses.
Josh McDaniels' tenure as Raiders head coach might not last much longer if this troubling trend continues.
CINCINNATI (AP) Just when the Carolina Panthers' season seemed as if it couldn't get any worse, they played the worst first half in team history - and another change at quarterback may be in their future. Facing a Cincinnati Bengals team playing on a short week after its own embarrassing 32-13 loss on Monday night at Cleveland, Carolina (2-7) went into halftime trailing 35-0 - the largest intermission deficit in franchise history - before scoring three garbage-time touchdowns and losing 42-21. The team's previous largest halftime deficit was 32-0 at New Orleans in Week 17 of the 2019 season on the way to a 42-10 loss.
Rex Ryan lost a Patriots-Jets bet with ESPN colleague Tedy Bruschi and he was forced to pay up in the best way possible.
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel tells Justin Fields to stop tearing up his team's defense during Sunday's game.
USA TODAY Coaches top 25 college football poll and rankings for 2022, Week 10
Despite the instant jolt Christian McCaffrey provided for the 49ers' offense, ESPN believes the Carolina Panthers came out on top in the trade.
LSU and Georgia are now on track to meet in the SEC title game after their big wins.
Five days after the 49ers traded Jeff Wilson Jr. to Miami, the 26-year-old made his Dolphins debut Sunday at Soldier Field.
Lil Wayne took a shot at Aaron Rodgers on Twitter following the Green Bay Packers loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday.
The Green Bay Packers offered their second- and a late-round draft pick for Chase Claypool.
As if it weren't bad enough the Bills fell to 6-2 and 0-2 in the AFC East, QB Josh Allen's elbow could be a concern moving forward.
Everything Nick Saban said following Alabama's disappointing loss to LSU.