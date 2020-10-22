Seahawks vs. Cardinals flexed to "Sunday Night Football" in Week 7 originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The Seahawks will now play on primetime five times this season after their Week 7 road game against the Cardinals was flexed to "Sunday Night Football."

Buccaneers vs. Raiders was originally slated for primetime before the league announced the switch on Thursday.

Seattle is 2-0 this season on primetime, beating the Patriots and Vikings at home on SNF. The Seahawks second matchup against Arizona is also a primetime matchup as the two teams will meet at CenturyLink Field on "Thursday Night Football" in Week 11.

The Seahawks currently hold at least a two-game lead in the loss column over all three of their NFC West rivals. Sunday will mark Seattle's first divisional matchup of the 2020 season. Seattle topped Arizona, 27-10, at State Farm Stadium in 2019.