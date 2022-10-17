Seahawks vs. Cardinals: Best and worst PFF grades from Week 6

The Seattle Seahawks and the Arizona Cardinals have never played a normal game against each other and they weren’t about to start this week. Seattle was reading from a very different script on Sunday than in their previous two wins. Instead of Geno Smith carrying the team to victory despite atrocious defense, this time around it was the pass rush that won the day. As expected, the PFF player grades are a bit upside-down compared to what we have come to expect this season.

Here are the team’s best and worst performers from this week according to Pro Football Focus.

Top five grades on offense

WR Dee Eskridge: 86.9 overall, 90.6 pass grade

LG Damien Lewis: 78.3 overall, 75.9 run blocking grade

TE Noah Fant: 70.3 overall, 68.8 pass grade

RG Phil Haynes: 70.3 overall, 76.6 run blocking grade

TE Will Dissly: 68.0 overall, 77.1 pass blocking grade

Bottom five grades on offense

TE Colby Parkinson: 55.0 overall, 54.8 pass grade

WR Tyler Lockett: 56.5 overall, 56.2 pass grade

LT Charles Cross: 59.5 overall, 64.5 pass blocking grade

RB Ken Walker: 60.0 overall, 61.9 rushing grade

WR Dareke Young: 60.0 overall, 60.0 run blocking grade

Top five grades on defense

OLB Darrell Taylor: 84.2 overall, 82.4 pass rush grade

CB Tariq Woolen: 83.6 overall, 84.6 coverage grade

CB Coby Bryant: 79.3 overall, 83.0 tackling grade

DT Myles Adams: 77.0 overall, 78.4 run defense grade

NT Bryan Mone: 75.2 overall, 71.9 pass rush grade

Bottom five grades on defense

OLB Uchenna Nwosu: 48.4 overall, 32.1 tackling grade

SS Ryan Neal: 52.9 overall, 50.8 coverage grade

OLB Boye Mafe: 54.1 overall, 56.8 pass rush grade

FS Josh Jones: 57.8 overall, 60.0 run defense grade

FS Quandre Diggs: 58.5 overall, 56.4 coverage grade

