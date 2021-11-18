Seahawks vs. Cardinals: 6 things to know ahead of huge Week 11 game

The Seahawks will be hosting the division-leading Cardinals on Sunday afternoon in what may be their most important matchup of the season. A victory will keep their hopes of securing a wild-card spot alive, while a loss would pretty much snuff out any hope of a late season push for the playoffs. FiveThirtyEight puts Seattle’s postseason probability at 28% with a win and 6% with a loss.

Here are six relevant things to know heading into Week 11.

Russell Wilson looking to rebound

Russell Wilson returned the from injured reserve list last week and promptly laid the biggest rotten egg of his career. Against the Packers, Wilson’s throws were off the mark and his decison-making was unchacteristically awful on his two interceptions en route to an ugly 39.7 passer rating. The good news is Wilson has historically done very well in games after a loss. The Seahawks need him to continue that trend and get back up to full-speed.

Kyler Murray's status is uncertain

Kyler Murray had been playing like an MVP candidate early this season. However, he has missed Arizona’s last two games due to an ankle injury he suffered in Green Bay. Murray says he’s close to returning and practicing but it’s too early to know whether or not he’ll start. If Murray can’t go, the Cards will be in quite a bind because their backup QB Colt McCoy is dealing with a pectoral strain and has been limited himself. Chris Streveler is their third-stringer and he only averaged four yards per pass against Carolina.

Seattle's defense is totally different

No matter which QB they face, this Seahawks defense is radically different than the one that bombed early in the year. Lately they’ve been playing a lot more cover 2 and disguising their plans well. Their defensive backs have responded by improving dramatically in coverage. They’ve also defended running backs a lot better since the Derrick Henry debacle, if not on screens.

While they’re still giving up a lot of yards (400.6 per game is the NFL’s second-most) there’s now a strong bend-but-don’t-break dynamic going on. Seattle is only allowing 20.7 points per game, the ninth-lowest average in the league.

Arizona's defense is elite but trending down

Last season, the Cardinals’ defense was just a bit above average. This year, it’s developed into an elite unit. Heading into Week 11, they rank No. 2 in DVOA on defense, fourth in fewest yards allowed per game (323.0) and fifth in scoring defense (18.9 points allowed per game). All that said, this group has been trending down some since J.J. Watt was placed on IR.

D.K. Metcalf has been quiet against the Cards

Seattle’s most productive and consistent player on offense this season has been wide receiver D.K. Metcalf. He’ll need to reverse his history against the Cardinals to continue his hot pace, though. In four career matchups against Arizona, he’s only caught six of 15 targets (40%), totaling 75 yards and one touchdown.

Seahawks looking to run more (again)

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll probably believes you can solve world hunger by establishing the run. Following his team’s shutout loss to Green Bay Carroll reiterated his near-religious belief that his team needs to run more often. This is one time when he’s actually not wrong, though.

Since Chris Carson’s injury Seattle has been floundering in this part of the game and the time to correct it is now. Establishing a better balance on offense will help Russell Wilson settle back into a rhythm and protect an offensive line that’s been exposed in pass protection too much.

