Seahawks vs. Buccaneers: Studs and duds from 21-16 loss for Seattle

Seattle’s four-game win streak came to a definitive halt in Munich early Sunday morning with a 21-16 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While many fans in the Pacific Northwest got up early to watch some football, the Seahawks didn’t wake up until the fourth quarter when they were already trailing 21-3. They made things more interesting with an impressive rally by scoring two touchdowns, but unfortunately it proved to be too little too late.

The good news for Seattle is they are still 6-4 and in first place in the division as they head into their bye. Even if the 49ers win on Sunday Night Football, Seattle’s lead is still safe this week. Unfortunately, the margins will be a little tighter and riding a five-game streak to 7-3 would have been a huge boost for this young Seahawks team – but it didn’t happen.

Here are three duds and only two Studs from Germany.

No. 1 Dud - The Rush Defense

Going into this week, the Buccaneers had the No. 32 ranked rushing attack in the NFL, averaging only 60 yards per game. They were on a historically terrible pace.

Apparently no one told the Seahawks, who got run over by Tampa all morning. The Bucs steamrolled their way to 161 yards on the ground on 44 total carries as a team, scoring a crucial touchdown along the way.

Tampa’s ability to run successfully early routinely put their offense in third-and-short situations all game long, allowing them to convert an astonishing 10-of-15 on third down.

No. 1 Stud - 4th quarter Geno Smith

For the first three quarters, it sure looked like this was the game where Geno Smith was supposed to “fall back to earth.” For the most part, it appeared to be the case, especially with a costly fumble deep in Tampa’s red zone.

Then the fourth quarter came around.

Smith was on fire in the final frame, throwing two crucial touchdown passes to keep Seattle alive. His best came on 4th-and-1 when he found Marquise Goodwin in the back corner of the end zone for a 19-yard touchdown.

No. 2 Dud - Seattle's ground game

It’s well established Pete Carroll’s preferred offensive style focuses on the ability to run the ball well. Unfortunately, this couldn’t have been further from the case on Sunday.

The Seahawks simply could not get anything going on the ground and it cost them – especially on third down where they were a paltry 1-of-9. Rookie star running back Kenneth Walker especially struggled, gaining on 17 yards on ten carries. Quarterback Geno Smith led the team in rushing with 22 yards.

Walker made up for the lack of production on the ground by hauling in six receptions for 55 yards, but moving forward the Seahawks offense is at its best when they can ground and pound.

No. 3 Dud - Pass rush

One of the key factors in Seattle’s four-game win streak was their ability to consistently bring pressure and torment their opposing quarterbacks. During the past month of play, the Seahawks recorded a remarkable 18 sacks.

They sure could have used at least one against the Bucs, as Tom Brady remained mostly untouched the entire game. The Seahawks only logged one measly quarterback hit.

The only times they started to get close to Brady, he was able to escape punishment and move the chains for Tampa.

No. 2 Stud - Cody Barton

Linebacker Cody Barton certainly earned his first ever appearance on the studs list. The Seahawks were dead men walking late in the fourth quarter, trailing 21-9 with only 6:31 left to play.

Then Cody Barton put on his cape and gave the Seahawks new life with a critical interception of Tom Brady near midfield, and on his birthday no less.

A birthday pick for Cody! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/WciAAv5NR6 — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) November 13, 2022

The Seahawks desperately needed a spark to stay in the game, and Barton delivered. Seattle scored eight plays later to bring it within a touchdown of Tampa, something unimaginable only moments earlier.

