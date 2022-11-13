Seahawks vs. Buccaneers: Inactives for Week 10 game in Munich

Tim Weaver
The Seahawks and the Buccaneers will be kicking off the NFL’s first-ever game in Germany in about an hour and a half.

Here are the inactives lists for both teams for today’s matchup.

Seattle inactives

RB Tony Jones Jr.
S Teez Tabor
DT Bryan Mone
DE L.J. Collier
OL Jake Curhan

Tampa inactives

QB Kyle Trask
TE Kyle Rudolph
WR Russell Gage Jr.
S Nolan Turner
LB J.J. Russell
G Luke Goedeke
DT Deadrin Senat

Enjoy the game and be sure to check in for highlights and analysis afterwards.

