Seahawks vs. Buccaneers: Inactives for Week 10 game in Munich
The Seahawks and the Buccaneers will be kicking off the NFL’s first-ever game in Germany in about an hour and a half.
Here are the inactives lists for both teams for today’s matchup.
Seattle inactives
RB Tony Jones Jr.
S Teez Tabor
DT Bryan Mone
DE L.J. Collier
OL Jake Curhan
Tampa inactives
QB Kyle Trask
TE Kyle Rudolph
WR Russell Gage Jr.
S Nolan Turner
LB J.J. Russell
G Luke Goedeke
DT Deadrin Senat
Enjoy the game and be sure to check in for highlights and analysis afterwards.
List
Seahawks' odds to win Super Bowl rise to No. 12