Seahawks vs. Buccaneers: Inactives for Week 10 game in Munich

The Seahawks and the Buccaneers will be kicking off the NFL’s first-ever game in Germany in about an hour and a half.

Here are the inactives lists for both teams for today’s matchup.

Seattle inactives

RB Tony Jones Jr.

S Teez Tabor

DT Bryan Mone

DE L.J. Collier

OL Jake Curhan

Tampa inactives

QB Kyle Trask

TE Kyle Rudolph

WR Russell Gage Jr.

S Nolan Turner

LB J.J. Russell

G Luke Goedeke

DT Deadrin Senat

Enjoy the game and be sure to check in for highlights and analysis afterwards.

List

Seahawks' odds to win Super Bowl rise to No. 12

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire