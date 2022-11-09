Seahawks vs. Buccaneers: Broadcast info for Week 10 matchup in Munich

The Seahawks are easily the most-pleasant surprise in the NFL this season. Next, they’ll get to take their feel-good story global this weekend. Next up on the schedule are the Buccaneers, who are the “home team” for Sunday’s early-morning game at Bayern Munich’s Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

Here’s all the info about how to watch.

Seahawks (6-3) vs. Buccaneers (4-5) Week 10 info

The game will be broadcast nationally on NFL Network Sunday morning at 6:30 am Pacific Time, 9:30 Eastern.

You can find the usual TV maps for this week’s other games here.

Broadcasters: Rich Eisen, Kurt Warner, Steve Mariucci, Michael Irvin

Streaming: FuboTV (try it for free)

Odds: According to Tipico Sportsbook, the Bucs are favored by 2.5 points.

