Seahawks vs. Broncos: 2021 preseason game day TV, streaming info

The Seattle Seahawks play their second preseason game of the year at home tonight against the Denver Broncos. It’ll be the first time they play in front of their fans since the 2019 season.

Here’s all the info on how to watch, stream or listen.

Preseason Week 2

When

Saturday, Aug. 21, 7:00 p.m. PT

Where

Lumen Field, Seattle, WA

Watch

The game will be broadcast locally on Q13 Fox. NFL Gamepass is also streaming preseason games live.

Stream

You can also stream the game on FuboTV.

Listen

Seattle’s home radio station is ESPN 710 AM. You can find more affiliates here.

History

Denver has a commanding lead over Seattle in the all-time series between these teams, going 35-21. The last time they met in the regular season was in September of 2018, a 27-24 loss. Russell Wilson threw three touchdown passes but he also had two interceptions, while Emmanuel Sanders went off for 10 catches and 135 receiving yards.

