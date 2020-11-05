Seattle Seahawks vs. Buffalo Bills: Odds, over/under, player prop bets

Seahawks vs. Bills: Odds, over/under, player prop bets originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

This Sunday, the Seattle Seahawks (6-1) are taking on the relentless Buffalo Bills (6-2) at Bills Stadium in Buffalo, New York.

The Seahawks are a 3-point road favorite agains the Bills, odds provided by our partner PointsBet, with an implied point total of 55 points.

MONEY LINE:

Bills: +135

Seahawks: -160

POINT SPREAD:

Bills: +3 (-115)

Seahawks: -3 (-105)

O/U: 55 (-115)

The Seahawks are coming off an impressive 37-27 win over the San Francisco 49ers last week with the defense allowing just 117 total yards and one score through three quarters.

Linebacker Bobby Wagner, the defensive captain, challenged the defense to be better and was leading by example with 11 tackles, two sacks, and four quarterback hits, earning himself NFC Defensive Player of the Week honors.

MVP frontrunner Russell Wilson had himself a game as well by throwing four touchdowns passes, two of which went to DK Metcalf, who had 12 receptions for 161 yards - both career highs.

The Bills are coming off a 24-21 victory over the New England Patriots. Buffalo rushed for a season-high 190 yards, and Josh Allen threw for 11-of-18 passing and 154 yards with one rushing touchdown.

The Bills with be without Mitch Morse due to concussion protocol, while wide receiver John Brown (knee), defensive end Jerry Hughes (foot) and cornerback Josh Norman (hamstring) have missed practice time this week.

For the Seahawks, All-Pro Safety Jamal Adams is expected to return Sunday after missing four games with a groin injury. The newest addition, Carlos Dunlap, is set to make his Seahawks debut and defensive tackle Damon “Snacks” Harrison is close to being in game shape after being signed as a free agent.

PROP BETS

Josh Allen is averaging around 270 passing yards per game. PointBet lists Allen getting 300 yards or more passing at +110, not a bad bet against the Seahawks passing defense which has struggled all year.

Russell Wilson on PointsBet is listed at -144 for over 300 yards against the Bills. With the way he is playing this season, you can expect the Seahawks offense to be explosive again. The Bills passing defense is ranked 24th in the league.

RECEIVING YARDS (100 YDS)

Tyler Lockett: +250

DK Metcalf: +180

Stefan Diggs: +210

John Brown: +500

Cole Beasley: +550

RUSHING YARDS (100 YDS):

Devin Singletary: +275

Carlos Hyde: +170

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.