Seahawks vs. Bills injury report: No Chris Carson or Carlos Hyde, Jamal Adams makes his return originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The Seattle Seahawks (6-1) are facing a much improved Buffalo Bills (6-2) team on Sunday in Buffalo, New York.

On Friday, the Seahawks released their final injury report before the matchup.

OUT

For the Seahawks, Chris Carson, Shaquill Griffin, Ugo Amadi, Benson Mayowa, Carlos Hyde, and Mike Iupati have all been ruled out for the Seahawks against Bills.

DOUBTFUL

No players listed.

QUESTIONABLE

Besides six players being listed as out, no players have a questionable tag on them.

That means All-Pro safety Jamal Adams is finally making his return from a quad injury that has been nagging him for four games now.

Other players who seem to be making their way back are players such as David Moore, Travis Homer, and D.J. Reed.

For the Bills, the team will be without center Mitch Morse, linebacker Matt Milano, running back Taiwan Jones, running back T.J. Yeldon, and cornerback Josh Norman.

Defensive tackle Vernon Butler, guard Cody Ford, defensive end Darryl Johnson and tight end Dawson Knox are the only listed players that are questionable on either team.

It does seem that Quinton Jefferson is all healed up and will be playing on Sunday.

The Seahawks and Bills will kickoff at 10:00 AM (PT) in Buffalo, New York.

