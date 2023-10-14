Seahawks vs. Bengals referee will be Adrian Hill

The Cincinnati Bengals‘ Week 6 game against the Seattle Seahawks got its referee assignment. Adrian Hill is going to be the head referee for the game.

It is Hill’s fifth season as a referee, and so far this year he and his crew have called 11.2 penalties per game. That’s 11th of all the crews this year.

The Bengals are tied for third in the NFL with Minnesota with only five penalties committed per game. The Seahawks are in front of only the Panthers with eight flags per game thrown on them.

The last game the Bengals had Hill as the referee was their 34-23 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Dec. 18 in which Joe Burrow threw for four touchdowns.

