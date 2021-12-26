Seahawks vs. Bears gameday info: Time, TV map, broadcasters
The Seahawks are hosting the Bears this afternoon, looking to get back on track and finish their regular season with a little bit of pride, if nothing else.
Here’s all the info you need to know for today’s game.
Regular season Week 16
Chicago Bears (4-10) vs. Seattle Seahawks (5-9)
When
Sunday, Dec. 26, 1:05 p.m. PT
Where
Lumen Field, Seattle, WA
Watch
The game will be broadcast on Fox in the green areas on the map below.
via 506sports
Broadcasters
Gus Johnson, Aqib Talib
Streaming
Live stream fuboTV (free 7-day trial)
Radio
The team’s local radio stations are ESPN 710 AM and KIRO 97.3 FM. You can find more affiliates here.
Referee assignment
Carl Cheffers
Odds
According to Tipico Sportsbook, the Seahawks are favored by 6.5 points.
History
Seattle leads the all-time series between these two teams 11-7, but lost the most recent meeting in 2018.
