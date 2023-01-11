Seahawks vs. 49ers wild-card game will be ‘chess match’ for coaches

The Seattle Seahawks are set to square off against the 49ers in San Francisco this Saturday to kick off Wild Card Weekend. Coach Pete Carroll is busy preparing his team to battle the familiar foe for the third time this year.

Having dropped both regular-season matchups, Carroll and his squad are now fortunate enough to have another shot to finally come out ahead.

“Well, it’s exciting to be going here and still playing football,” Carroll said Tuesday. “Our guys are really tuned into it as they should be and we all deserve to be. It’s a terrific matchup. You play a team that’s this good in your division and with this much familiarity, this is really a chess match in a lot of ways for the coaches. It’s just ball for the players.”

The division rivalry between the two teams is real and the Seahawks know exactly how difficult facing off against the 49ers can be – especially on the road.

“But a lot of respect for who we are playing and how they have done in their season and the guys they have on their team, and what they have accomplished,” Carroll continued. “Being division champs is a big deal around here. So we understand that.”

Hoping the third time is the charm, the Seahawks vs. 49ers showdown is set for 1:30 p.m. PT on Saturday.

