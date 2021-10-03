Seahawks vs. 49ers Week 4 game day info: TV, radio, streaming options

The Seattle Seahawks will be visiting the rival San Francisco 49ers today with a chance to get back to .500 on the season.

Here is all the info you need to know about how to watch, stream or listen to today’s game.

Regular season Week 4

Seattle Seahawks (1-2) vs. San Francisco 49ers (2-1)

When

Sunday, Oct. 3, 1:05 p.m. PT

Where

Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, CA

Watch

The game will be broadcast on Fox in the green area on the map below.

via 506sports

Broadcasters

Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth

Streaming

Radio

The team’s home radio stations are and ESPN 710 AM and KIRO 97.3 FM. You can find more local affiliates here.

Referee assignment

Carl Cheffers

History

The Seahawks have absolutely dominated the 49ers in the Russell Wilson era, winning 13 of the last 15 matchups in this series.

Odds

The latest odds at Tipico Sportsbook have the Niners favored by 2.5 points.

