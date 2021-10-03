Seahawks vs. 49ers Week 4 game day info: TV, radio, streaming options
The Seattle Seahawks will be visiting the rival San Francisco 49ers today with a chance to get back to .500 on the season.
Here is all the info you need to know about how to watch, stream or listen to today’s game.
Regular season Week 4
Seattle Seahawks (1-2) vs. San Francisco 49ers (2-1)
When
Sunday, Oct. 3, 1:05 p.m. PT
Where
Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, CA
Watch
The game will be broadcast on Fox in the green area on the map below.
via 506sports
Broadcasters
Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth
Streaming
Stream on fuboTV (free 7-day trial)
Radio
The team’s home radio stations are and ESPN 710 AM and KIRO 97.3 FM. You can find more local affiliates here.
Referee assignment
Carl Cheffers
History
The Seahawks have absolutely dominated the 49ers in the Russell Wilson era, winning 13 of the last 15 matchups in this series.
Odds
The latest odds at Tipico Sportsbook have the Niners favored by 2.5 points.
