Seahawks vs. 49ers Week 13 matchup info: Time, TV map, broadcasters
Nobody wants to see these Seahawks play in primetime anymore, understandably. That’s why this week’s game against the 49ers was flexed out of Sunday Night Football and moved to the afternoon timeslot.
Here’s all the info you need to know.
Regular season Week 13
San Francisco 49ers (6-5) vs. Seattle Seahawks (3-8)
When
Sunday, Dec. 5, 1:25 p.m. PT
Where
Lumen Field, Seattle, WA
Watch
The game will be broadcast on CBS in the blue area on the map below.
Broadcasters
Kevin Harlan, Trent Green
Streaming
Live stream fuboTV (free 7-day trial)
Radio
The team’s local radio stations are ESPN 710 AM and KIRO 97.3 FM. You can find more affiliates here.
Referee assignment
Alex Kemp
Odds
Tipico Sportsbook has the Seahawks as 3.5-point underdogs.
History
Seattle beat San Francisco in October by a touchdown and leads the all-time series 29-17. However, these teams are going in two polar opposite directions right now and the Seahawks are on the wrong end of it.
