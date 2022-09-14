Seahawks vs. 49ers: TV map, broadcast info for their Week 2 matchup

The undefeated, first-place Seahawks take the Geno Smith Show on the road this week, visiting the NFC West foe 49ers in Santa Clara. San Francisco began the season by losing on the road to the lowly Bears, giving Seattle an opportunity to put their most-bitter rivals in an 0-2 hole to start the year.

Here’s how you can watch.

Seahawks vs. 49ers Week 2 TV map

The game will start at 3:05 p.m. PT and will be broadcast on Fox in the yellow areas on the map below.

Broadcasters: Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth

Local TV: In Seattle the game will be broadcast on Q13 Fox. You can find more affiliates around the PNW here.

Streaming: You can also stream games live on FuboTV (try it for free).

Odds: According to Tipico Sportsbook, the Seahawks are somehow 10-point underdogs for this one.

