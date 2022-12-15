Seahawks vs. 49ers: Ken Walker returns, Al Woods among 6 inactives

The Seattle Seahawks are back in action on a short week to take on the San Francisco 49ers. Seattle has a tough hill to climb, but they will be getting a much-needed boost. Rookie running back Kenneth Walker III is back in the lineup after missing Sunday against the Panthers.

The Seahawks have been unable to move the ball on the ground and are in dire need of Walker’s explosiveness, now more than ever, especially with DeeJay Dallas and Tony Jones Jr. out.

Meanwhile, defensive end Shelby Harris will return to the field. Harris missed the game on Sunday due to an illness. Unfortunately, defensive tackle Al Woods is out, which will be a considerable loss for an ailing run defense against the 49ers.

Seahawks Inactives

Artie Burns – CB

Tre Brown – CB

DeeJay Dallas – RB

Tony Jones Jr – RB

Jake Curhan – T

Al Woods – DT

49ers Inactives

Jimmy Garoppolo – QB

Tarvarius Moore – DB

Samuel Womack III – CB

Kevin Givens – DL

Nick Zakelj – OL

Deebo Samuel – WR

Curtis Robinson – LB

