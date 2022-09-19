Seahawks vs. 49ers highlights Week 2
Watch all of the highlights from the Week 2 matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers in the 2022 NFL season.
The 49ers ruled out TE Tyler Kroft (knee) vs. the Seahawks.
Trey Lance's 2022 NFL season is over after the second-year quarterback sustained a broken ankle in San Francisco's 27-7 win over the Seattle Seahawks.
Jimmy Garoppolo walked away with a win and more than $350,000 on Sunday after he took over as the 49ers' quarterback against the Seahawks.
Jimmy Garoppolo came in relief for Trey Lance after the 49ers' 22-year-old quarterback was ruled out with an ankle injury. Twitter had a thing or two to say.
The 49ers lost Lance to an ankle injury late in the first quarter.
Trey Lance has been ruled out of the 49ers-Seahawks game with a right ankle injury and replaced by former starting QB Jimmy Garoppolo.
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance was carted off the field late in the first quarter on Sunday. Lance ended up breaking his ankle.
49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan delivered bad news about the severity of quarterback Trey Lance‘s injury during his postgame press conference on Sunday and he also fielded questions about the play that ended with Lance breaking his ankle. Lance ran for a short gain on 2nd-and-8 from the Seattle 21-yard-line and Shanahan was asked if [more]
Trey Lance was carted off with a leg injury vs. the Seahawks.