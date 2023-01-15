Seahawks vs. 49ers highlights Super Wild Card Weekend
Watch the game highlights from Super Wild Card Weekend matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and the San Francisco 49ers.
Trailing at halftime, the 49ers came out and dominated the second half to turn a close wild card game with the rival Seahawks into a rout.
Whew. This TD pass by Brock Purdy was very impressive.
The Chargers' defense made big plays early against the Jaguars
The Seahawks hung tough with the 49ers in the first half of Saturday’s postseason opener. But the cream rose to the top in the game’s last 30 minutes. San Francisco dismantled Seattle in the second half, outscoring its division rival 25-6 to give the club a 41-23 victory. The game turned midway through the third [more]
5 best NFL predictions and picks against the spread and point totals for the Wild Card games.
Seahawks DB Johnathan Abram made a dirty play on Deebo Samuel. It made the 49ers angry, and their play showed it.
We've never seen anything quite like the Brock Purdy story before.
Apparently, the Detroit Lions don't even have to be on the field to get screwed over by NFL refs.
The ending of last year's playoff game between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs helped prompt the NFL to change its postseason overtime rules.
Joe Burrow has become a fashion icon. Here are his most iconic outfits from the Cincinnati Bengals' 2022 season.
Cheryl Bosa had to make a decision on which son's playoff game she would attend Saturday, and her reasoning was justified.
Christian McCaffrey's 68-yard run in the first quarter against the Seahawks put him in some elite 49ers playoff company.
The 49ers blew open their playoff game with the Seahawks in the second half
Three teams have been given permission by the Saints to interview Sean Payton to be their next head coach, and those three teams know that kind of compensation the Saints will demand to hire Payton. That’s the word from Saints General Manager Mickey Loomis, who said today that those three teams are the only ones [more]
Who the 49ers will play in the NFC divisional round depends on the rest of this weekend's wild-card games.
What Brock Purdy has done for the San Franscisco 49ers in the last two games isn't shocking to those who saw him in high school at Gilbert Perry.
The 2023 NFL playoff bracket is set. Here's how to watch every single game.
Here are seven takeaways from the season-ending loss.
As of Monday, it looked like Sean McVay would leave the Rams after six seasons. He ultimately decided to stay. So why did he choose not to leave? Although plenty of Rams fans are behaving as if McVay’s decision to stay means he was never considering leaving at all, well, that’s just incorrect. Last Sunday, Jay [more]
Here is what pundits around the web are predicting will unfold during the 2022 NFL playoffs.