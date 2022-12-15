Seahawks vs. 49ers Gameday Info: How to watch or stream Week 15 matchup

Tim Weaver
·1 min read

The Seahawks are in for a fight tonight against the toughest defense in the NFL. This year, it belongs to the division rival 49ers, who have won six straight and already beat Seattle earlier this season.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch.

Week 15 game information:

What: Seattle Seahawks (7-6) vs. San Francisco 49ers (9-4)

When: Thursday, Dec. 15 at 5:15 p.m. PT

Where: Lumen Field, Seattle, WA

Watch: The game will be streamed nationally on Amazon Prime.

Why: This will be the most important matchup that the Seahawks play this season in regards to their playoff hopes. Already on the outside looking in, the team is in danger of missing the postseason. Another loss tonight would clinch the NFC West for the 49ers and could be a fatal blow for Seattle’s chances of securing a wild-card spot.

Streaming:

You can also stream games live on FuboTV (try it for free).

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire

