Seahawks vs. 49ers gameday info: TV, radio, streaming options
The Seattle Seahawks face their most bitter NFC West rivals today, hosting the San Francisco 49ers for their second matchup of the 2021 season.
Here’s all the info you need to know about today’s game.
Regular season Week 13
San Francisco 49ers (6-5) vs. Seattle Seahawks (3-8)
When
Sunday, Dec. 5, 1:25 p.m. PT
Where
Lumen Field, Seattle, WA
Watch
The game will be broadcast on CBS in the blue area on the map below.
Broadcasters
Kevin Harlan, Trent Green
Streaming
Live stream fuboTV (free 7-day trial)
Radio
The team’s local radio stations are ESPN 710 AM and KIRO 97.3 FM. You can find more affiliates here.
Referee assignment
Alex Kemp
Odds
Tipico Sportsbook has the Seahawks as 3.5-point underdogs.
