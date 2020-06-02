Seahawks vs. 49ers: The game-altering plays from Seattle's wild overtime defeat

The Seattle Seahawks-San Francisco 49ers Monday Night Football game during the 2019 season was a game for the ages.

It was a pivotal NFC West matchup between two of the NFL's heavyweights with the Niners 8-0 as the NFL's last undefeated team. The legendary battle between the defenses kept fans at Levi's Stadium on the edge of their seats.

And it wouldn't be a Seahawks game without some late-game magic from Russell Wilson, who led a game-winning drive in overtime after throwing a rare red zone interception on Seattle's previous possession. This ultimately set up Jason Myers for a 42-yard field goal as time expired.

Let's take a look back at the impact moments in this game that helped the Seahawks knock the Niners from the unbeaten ranks:

Down 10-0, the Seahawks needed a spark to get the game started. Jarran Reed came up with a huge fumble/sack on Jimmy Garappolo and Jadeveon Clowney recovered with the scoop-and-score.

After the extra point, Seattle trailed 10-7, but the momentum was in the Seahawks favor.

The Seahawks looked primed to take the lead before halftime, but 49ers safety Jacquiski Tartt had other plans. Tartt stripped DK Metcalf at the 2-yard-line as the Seahawks rookie was darting towards the end zone with a minute remaining in the first half.

About midway through the third quarter, Quandre Diggs intercepted Garappolo and returned the ball for 44 yards. This was Diggs' first debut as a member of the Seahawks.

Then Russell Wilson took over. He found tight end Jacob Hollister, who had a one-handed touchdown grab in the end zone to give the Seahawks a 14-10 lead.

Less than three minutes later, running back Chris Carson powered through the 49ers defense for a 1-yard touchdown.

Chris Carson with the short run to put the Seahawks up 21-10 #SEAvsSF pic.twitter.com/abpj1CcaWm — BetAmerica (@BetAmerica) November 12, 2019

With 1:45 remaining in the game, Jason Myers got his redemption after an unfortunate Week 9, kicking in a clutch 46-yard field goal to give the Seahawks a 24-21 lead.

The 49ers, of course, tied things up again when Chase McLaughlin kicked a field goal from 47 yards out. He drilled it down the middle and we're headed to OT!

Geno Smith's good-luck charm worked again when the Seahawks quarterback won the magic coin toss. Listen closely...did he say heads or tails? Hails is always a good call.

Did Geno Smith say heads or tails? #SEAvsSF pic.twitter.com/I2jBZvJ87o — The Sports Poller (@TheSportsPoller) November 12, 2019

Just as the Seahawks were getting ready to score, Dre Greenlaw intercepted Wilson's pass for Jacob Hollister. The interception was just the Seahawks quarterback's second interception in 10 games.

Seattle got the ball back after Chase McLaughlin missed a 47-yard attempt to win it. Wilson then threw incomplete on third down and Seattle punted.

Then, Shaquill Griffin came up with this incredible play.

What an incredible play by Shaquill Griffin 😤😤 @ShaquillG pic.twitter.com/XZov9wDNtT — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) November 12, 2019

With the game on the line, Myers is GOOD from 42 yards. Holy moly--what a game!

