Seahawks vs. 49ers: Both teams’ inactives lists for Wild Card matchup

The Seattle Seahawks are up against it this afternoon as they face the heavily-favored San Francisco 49ers on the road in a playoff matchup.

Here are the inactives lists for both teams going into today’s game.

Seahawks inactives

WR Penny Hart

CB Artie Burns

CB Xavier Crawford

OLB Josh Onujiogu

LB Vi Jones

G Phil Haynes

RB Tony Jones Jr.

49ers inactives

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

CB Ambry Thomas

OL Nick Zakelj

TE Ross Dwelley

RB Ty Davis-Price

RB Tevin Coleman

DE Drake Jackson

Check back later for highlights and analysis after the game.

