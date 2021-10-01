Seahawks vs. 49ers: Behind Enemy Lines with Niners Wire ahead of crucial Week 4 matchup

The Seattle Seahawks are only in Week 4 but they’re already facing a must-win situation. It just so happens to come on the road against the San Francisco 49ers. Needless to say, this game is a pretty big deal for a club that needs a victory to avoid falling three games behind the NFC West leader in just one month’s time.

To learn more about the state of the enemy, we asked Kyle Madson, managing editor of Niners Wire and the funniest person on our Slack channel. Here are a few questions he answered about his team and their outlook for 2021.

Jimmy Garoppolo is still QB1 for now. When do you think we'll see the inevitable Trey Lance takeover?

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Not this year. The 49ers knew exactly what they were getting into with Garoppolo under center and a couple up-and-down weeks isn’t going to deter them from their plan of Lance seeing a handful of snaps in Year 1 before taking over as the starter next season. Unless Garoppolo gets hurt— he’s the starter.

How do the Niners maintain their run game no matter how many RB injuries they have?

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

They actually haven’t this season. Their rushing attack has struggled against Philadelphia and Green Bay. Most troublesome is third-round pick Trey Sermon was a healthy scratch in Week 1, got a concussion on his only carry in Week 2, and then struggled badly against Green Bay in Week 3. They need speed to get to the edge on outside zone runs and with no Raheem Mostert and no Elijah Mitchell they just don’t have that on the roster. There’ll be some adjustments from head coach Kyle Shanahan eventually, and their offensive line is fine, but this RB group they have just doesn’t quite have the juice it had the last couple years.

Trent Williams is still a stud left tackle at 33. How long do you think he can keep playing at this level?

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

At some point the athleticism will decline, but it’s hard to picture that happening any time in the next two or three years. Taking the 2019 season off appeared to have done wonders for Williams because there hasn’t been any dip in play during his San Francisco tenure so far. They signed him to a six-year deal and it wouldn’t surprise me if he’s a Pro Bowler for half of that contract or more.

Have you seen any dropoff defensively in the absence of Robert Saleh?

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Yes, definitely. The 49ers’ inability to slam the door shut defensively is a major cause for concern and it’s hard to not turn an eye toward the defensive coordinator. Week 1 they never figured out how to stop Jared Goff in the final two minutes. Week 2 they gave up a long touchdown drive late that let the Eagles climb back into it, and then in Week 3 the Packers covered 42 yards in 37 seconds with no timeouts. Personnel is definitely a problem, especially in the secondary, but having a rookie defensive coordinator in DeMeco Ryans hasn’t helped.

The NFC West looks brutal this year. How confident are you the 49ers can get a playoff spot?

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

A playoff spot? Lets call it like, 65 percent confident they can make the playoffs. They have enough top-end talent and Garoppolo is capable enough to win 10 or 11 games or whatever is necessary to get the 49ers to the postseason. Winning the division is a different story though. They just don’t have the offensive firepower to consistently keep up with the Rams, Cardinals or Seahawks, and going 5-1 or 4-2 inside the division is probably necessary for winning it. I don’t see the 49ers doing that.

The Niners are at -2.5 for Week 4's game. Do you like those odds?

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Yeah getting that number under three points makes me feel better about taking San Francisco. They’re going to figure it out offensively at some point and string a few good drives together, and it wouldn’t shock me if that happened this week against Seattle. On the other hand, the Seahawks are gonna put up a ton of points too. A game-winning field goal for the home team is probably a decent bet, but I like the over 51.5 way more than I like trying to pick a winner.

[vertical-gallery id=75885]

1

1