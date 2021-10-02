Seahawks vs. 49ers: 4 key matchups to watch in Week 4

The Seattle Seahawks are in trouble. Having blown two solid second-half leads in a row, they head into Week 4 with a 1-2 record and are in danger of already falling out of the race in the brutally competitive NFC West. They need to win on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers to stand a chance of catching the as-yet undefeated Los Angeles Rams, who they will face on Thursday night after a short turnaround.

One game at a time. Let’s take a look at a few key matchups Seattle will need to win against San Francisco in order to stay afloat.

Russell Wilson vs. Fred Warner

Russell Wilson has had an excellent season so far. He leads the league in passer rating and has yet to throw an interception. Wilson will need to stay sharp as he matches wits with the quarterback of the Niners defense, middle linebacker Fred Warner. Warner is as intelligent as defenders come and is far above average in coverage for an off-ball linebacker.

Duane Brown vs. Nick Bosa

Left tackle Duane Brown has the second-highest pass block win rate among offensive tackles at 94%. He faces a brutal matchup this week though as he attempts to slow down Nick Bosa, who has totaled 12 sacks and 31 QB hits in just 21 career NFL games. Brown can hold his own against even great pass rushers like Bosa, but when the Niners slide him inside or to the other end of their line odds are Wilson will be in trouble.

Jordyn Brooks/Cody Barton vs. George Kittle

Bobby Wagner can take care of himself, but Kyle Shanahan has a gift for exploiting the weak links of a defense – especially linebackers who struggle in coverage. That’s not good news for Jordyn Brooks and Cody Barton, who have alternated at the other spot. Tight end George Kittle is exceptionally tough to defend after the catch and might be in for a huge game if Barton or Brooks can’t find a way to contain him.

Tre Flowers vs. Deebo Samuel

It’s no mystery who the weakest link is in Seattle’s secondary. Cornerback Tre Flowers has been toasted no matter who he’s matched up against in Weeks 1-3. If the Seahawks keep telling him to play off coverage at the line of scrimmage it will likely mean a massive line for Deebo Samuel, who is San Francisco’s most dangerous player in space. Samuel already has 334 yards on just 20 catches this season.

