Seahawks: Updated practice squad going into Week 11

The Seattle Seahawks made a few practice squad changes this week.

On Monday, quarterback Jake Luton was waived. He had been serving as the team’s third-string QB for most of the season. That role has since been taken by Jacob Eason, who’s on the active 53-man roster and behind Geno Smith on the depth chart. Seattle also signed tight end Tyler Mabry to the practice squad. He’d been released last week. On Tuesday, they made a couple more moves. Defensive end Alex Tchangam was released, while outside linebacker Edmond Robinson was signed. Here’s the updated practice squad going into Week 11.

WR Cody Thompson

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

WR Phillip Dorsett II

(Dean Rutz/The Seattle Times via AP, Pool)

CB Mike Jackson

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

RB Josh Johnson

(Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)

CB Gavin Heslop

(AP Photo/John Froschauer)

LB Aaron Donkor

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

TE Ryan Izzo

(AP Photo/Justin Rex)

LB Tanner Muse

(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

G Phil Haynes

(AP Photo)

DT Jarrod Hewitt

(AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

G Pier-Olivier Lestage

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

DT Myles Adams

(AP Photo)

OT Greg Eiland

(AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

WR Aaron Fuller

Jennifer Buchanan-USA TODAY Sports

WR Cade Johnson

(AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

TE Tyler Mabry

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

LB Edmond Robinson

(AP Photo/David Berding)

