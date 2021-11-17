Seahawks: Updated practice squad going into Week 11
The Seattle Seahawks made a few practice squad changes this week.
On Monday, quarterback Jake Luton was waived. He had been serving as the team’s third-string QB for most of the season. That role has since been taken by Jacob Eason, who’s on the active 53-man roster and behind Geno Smith on the depth chart. Seattle also signed tight end Tyler Mabry to the practice squad. He’d been released last week. On Tuesday, they made a couple more moves. Defensive end Alex Tchangam was released, while outside linebacker Edmond Robinson was signed. Here’s the updated practice squad going into Week 11.
WR Cody Thompson
Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
WR Phillip Dorsett II
(Dean Rutz/The Seattle Times via AP, Pool)
CB Mike Jackson
Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
RB Josh Johnson
(Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)
CB Gavin Heslop
(AP Photo/John Froschauer)
LB Aaron Donkor
Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
TE Ryan Izzo
(AP Photo/Justin Rex)
LB Tanner Muse
(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
G Phil Haynes
(AP Photo)
DT Jarrod Hewitt
(AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
G Pier-Olivier Lestage
Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
DT Myles Adams
(AP Photo)
OT Greg Eiland
(AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
WR Aaron Fuller
Jennifer Buchanan-USA TODAY Sports
WR Cade Johnson
(AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
TE Tyler Mabry
Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
LB Edmond Robinson
(AP Photo/David Berding)
