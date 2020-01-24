Seahawks unveil end-of-year picks for best players, plays and moments in 2019

The 2019 season is in the rearview mirror for the Seattle Seahawks. While it ended in a disappointing finish in Green Bay, there were still plenty of bright spots throughout the year, including Seattle's incredible 8-2 road record, an MVP worthy season from quarterback Russell Wilson and the return of Beast Mode.

Our friends over at the Seahawks made their end-of-year picks for best players, plays, moments and more. Take a look at some of the results:

With the season in the rearview mirror, we take a look at the players, plays and moments that stood out during 2019. 👀



» https://t.co/V7D8hRhDZ3 pic.twitter.com/fV6zUSINMh



— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) January 24, 2020

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Offensive MVP: Russell Wilson

This one is obvious. Russell Wilson was on another level this season. He finished the season with 4,110 passing yards, 41 passing touchdowns and just five interceptions. He added 342 yards and three more scores as a runner. Wilson had the highest WAR of any quarterback by Pro Football Focus' metrics with just over four wins at 4.08 and was named MVP by PFF.

Defensive MVP: Bobby Wagner

Wagner was named first-team All Pro for the fifth time in six seasons-the most in franchise history. He led the team with 159 tackles and has registered more than 100 tackles in eight years.

The 29-year-old linebacker was also recognized for philanthropic efforts off-the-field as the team's Walter Payton Man of the Year. Wagner led numerous events in the community, including the Bwagz Sees You walk for stroke awareness. He also recently surprised Safeway shoppers with a shopping spree while bagging groceries for Seattle's homeless.

Story continues

Special Teams MVP: Ugo Amadi & Nick Bellore

Ugo Amadi became the Seahawks starter at nickel cornerback late in the regular season, a move Seahawks coach Pete Carroll says he wishes he would have made sooner. The fourth-round pick out of Oregon won the starting nickel spot at training camp, starting there in Week 1. He was later replaced by Jamar Taylor and Akeem King, before getting a shot against the Panthers in Week 15.

He was also effective on special teams, recording a team-high 10 special teams tackles.

Nick Bellore was second on the team with seven special teams tackles.

Best Rookie: DK Metcalf

What a first year for DK Metcalf! The Seahawks rookie showed all the doubters that he was worth a first-round pick when he compiled 58 catches for 900 receiving yards-the second most by a rookie receiver since Joey Galloway's in 1995.

His playoff debut against the Eagles in the Wild Card round was the highest postseason total by a rookie in the NFL. He caught seven passes for 160 yards and a 53-yard touchdown.

Best Newcomer: Jadeveon Clowney

Jadeveon Clowney undeniably provided a spark on the Seahawks defense this team so desperately needed. Despite battling a core injury since Week 10, he record three sacks, seven tackles for loss and a team-high 13 quarterback hits. The Seahawks hope to keep Clowney this offseason. He will become an unrestricted free agent when the new league year begins in mid-March.

Other awards include:

Comeback Player of the Year: K.J. Wright

Best In-Season Acquisition: Quandre Diggs

Unsung Hero: Joey Hunt

Most improved: Rasheem Green

Unexpected breakout season: Jacob Hollister

Best Play, Offense: Russell Wilson to Tyler Lockett touchdown vs. Rams

Best Play, Defense: Jarran Reed, Jadeveon Clowney team up for a defensive score against 49ers

Best unexpected late-season development to arise from a bad situation: The return of Beast Mode

Trends to continue in 2020: Turnover differential, overall offensive efficiency and road success

Things to clean up in 2020: Defensive inconsistency and struggles at home

You can read them on the Seahawks site here.

Seahawks unveil end-of-year picks for best players, plays and moments in 2019 originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest