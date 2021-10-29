The Seahawks still have no timetable for Chris Carson‘s return, and with the running back still experiencing neck discomfort, the team is concerned.

“He’s got to make a turn here to show us that he’s feeling better and good enough to really go for it,” coach Pete Carroll said Friday, via Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio KJR and PFT. “He hasn’t been able to come out to practice yet and go. Pretty soon, you’re going to say, ‘Is he going to make it back?’ and I’m not ready to do that yet. But really keeping my fingers crossed for him that he gets to come back and play.”

Carson played the first four games and gained 261 yards on 60 touches with three touchdowns. The Seahawks placed him on injured reserve Oct. 15, and he is eligible to return to practice next week. That won’t happen as Carroll said, “He’s not ready to practice football yet.”

“No updates about him coming back any time that we can predict it at this moment,” Carroll said. “So we’ve just got to wait it out.”

The Seahawks have Alex Collins, Rashaad Penny, Travis Homer and DeeJay Dallas at the position in Carson’s stead.

Seahawks unsure whether Chris Carson will return this season originally appeared on Pro Football Talk