Seahawks unsure if safety Quandre Diggs will opt to practice this week

The Seattle Seahawks have dealt with a number of contract issues this summer, with various players opting to “hold in” to drive their demands home. For safety Jamal Adams, the tactic worked – for left tackle Duane Brown . . . not so much. And as of last week, Pro Bowl safety Quandre Diggs decided to stop taking to the practice field.

“I think this is an opportunity for players in all sports to communicate where they’re coming from, and this is a way to do it,” coach Pete Carroll told reporters Friday. “Quandre has been great all through camp. He’s had a fantastic camp, and he’s in great shape and he’s ready to go.”

Diggs did not play in the Seahawks’ final preseason against the Chargers, although most starters also remained on the bench. Carroll did have an update on Diggs’ situation, however. Here’s what he had to say when asked if he thought the veteran would return to practice this week.

“We’ll see, we’ll talk about it,” Carroll said. “We’ve had great conversations, and it’s important that we were able to really address where he is and where he’s coming from, and I had a chance to hear him out and all that. I think the world of this guy.

“He’s an amazing competitor, tough as hell, in every way, and really I can’t imagine not playing with him.”

The Seahawks are set to practice on Monday but there will be no media availability until Tuesday.

