Seahawks unrestricted free agent crop ranked No. 9 in NFL

The Seattle Seahawks could see some changes to their roster once the new league year officially kicks off next month. Seattle has some potential unrestricted free agents who could be attractive to other teams – quarterback Geno Smith, running back Rashaad Penny, defensive tackle Poona Ford and guard Autin Bylthe, to name a few.

Jeff Kerr over at CBS Sports took a look around the league to rank which clubs have the best free-agent crops heading into March.

“Smith is one of the top quarterbacks available — assuming the Seahawks don’t franchise him,” Kerr writes. “He was a top 10 quarterback in the game last season and will be in demand if he hits the open market. The Seahawks would like to keep Smith, but how much is he worth?”

Ranked the free agent classes for every #NFL team for @CBSSports. The #Eagles were the clear No. 1 while the #Bills FA crop came in at No. 2. All 32 teams ranked here >>https://t.co/8ngnX1bK9S — Jeff Kerr (@JeffKerrCBS) February 27, 2023

“Penny will be one of the most intriguing players in free agency, as he’s averaged 6.8 yards per carry and has 1,017 rushing yards in his last 10 games,” Kerr continues. “Health is the only thing preventing Penny from being one of the best backs in the game. Ford is a good nose tackle while Blythe is a solid start that can play guard and center.

“If Penny could stay healthy, this free agent crop would be one of the best in the league.”

The new league year officially begins on March 15.

