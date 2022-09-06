Seahawks unofficial Week 1 depth chart shows 3 rookies starting
The Seahawks have released an unofficial depth chart ahead of their season-opening game next Monday night against the Broncos. While these things are labeled unofficial for a reason, there are still some interesting developments, including three rookies being listed as starters.
Here is a look at the team’s Week 1 depth chart for all three phases.
Offense
WR
DK Metcalf
Marquise Goodwin
Dareke Young
LT
Charles Cross
Stone Forsythe
LG
Damien Lewis
Phil Haynes
C
Austin Blythe
Kyle Fuller
RG
Gabe Jackson
Phil Haynes
RT
Abe Lucas
Jake Curhan
TE
Will Dissly
Noah Fant
Colby Parkinson
WR
Tyler Lockett
Dee Eskridge
Penny Hart
QB
Geno Smith
Drew Lock
FB
Nick Bellore
RB
Rashaad Penny
Ken Walker
Travis Homer
DeeJay Dallas
There are no real surprises on this side of the ball.
The coolest thing you’ll see is first-round pick Charles Cross starting at left tackle and third-round pick Abe Lucas on top at right tackle. If the Seahawks really have found two long-term starters at these spots then their 2022 draft class should be a smashing success no matter what happens with the other seven picks. So far, it looks like they will be…
Defense
OLB
Uchenna Nwosu
Boye Mafe
DE
Shelby Harris
Quinton Jefferson
NT
Al Woods
Bryan Mone
DE
Poona Ford
Myles Adams
OLB
Darrell Taylor
Alton Robinson
Darryl Johnson
ILB
Jordyn Brooks
Nick Bellore
ILB
Cody Barton
RCB
Tariq Woolen
Artie Burns
Isaiah Dunn
SS
Jamal Adams
Ryan Neal
FS
Quandre Diggs
Josh Jones
Joey Blount
LCB
Mike Jackson
Coby Bryant
Sidney Jones
Justin Coleman
On defense Mike Jackson being named LCB1 is something of a surprise even though he did perform very well during the preseason. The sweet spot here is on the other side, where Tariq Woolen appears to have worked his way into the starting lineup despite having a raw game and a rough preseason debut. That speaks both to his improvement and absolutely ridiculous athleticism. Woolen may have the highest ceiling in his class.
While there’s no slot position listed, it’ll be Justin Coleman starting there with Coby Bryant backing him up.
Special teams
K
Jason Myers
P
Michael Dickson
H
Michael Dickson
PR
Dee Eskridge
Tyler Lockett
KR
DeeJay Dallas
Ken Walker
LS
Tyler Ott
Here the picture looks the same as last year except having Eskridge replace veteran wide receiver Freddie Swain (who was waived) as punt returner. Eskridge hasn’t been able to play much since he was drafted but while at Western Michigan he posted 467 yards and a touchdown on 17 kick return attempts as a senior.