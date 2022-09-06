Seahawks unofficial Week 1 depth chart shows 3 rookies starting

Tim Weaver
The Seahawks have released an unofficial depth chart ahead of their season-opening game next Monday night against the Broncos. While these things are labeled unofficial for a reason, there are still some interesting developments, including three rookies being listed as starters.

Here is a look at the team’s Week 1 depth chart for all three phases.

Offense

WR

DK Metcalf

Marquise Goodwin

Dareke Young

LT

Charles Cross

Stone Forsythe

LG

Damien Lewis

Phil Haynes

C

Austin Blythe

Kyle Fuller

RG

Gabe Jackson

Phil Haynes

RT

Abe Lucas

Jake Curhan

TE

Will Dissly

Noah Fant

Colby Parkinson

WR

Tyler Lockett

Dee Eskridge

Penny Hart

QB

Geno Smith

Drew Lock

FB

Nick Bellore

RB

Rashaad Penny

Ken Walker

Travis Homer

DeeJay Dallas

There are no real surprises on this side of the ball.

The coolest thing you’ll see is first-round pick Charles Cross starting at left tackle and third-round pick Abe Lucas on top at right tackle. If the Seahawks really have found two long-term starters at these spots then their 2022 draft class should be a smashing success no matter what happens with the other seven picks. So far, it looks like they will be…

Defense

OLB

Uchenna Nwosu

Boye Mafe

DE

Shelby Harris

Quinton Jefferson

NT

Al Woods

Bryan Mone

DE

Poona Ford

Myles Adams

OLB

Darrell Taylor

Alton Robinson

Darryl Johnson

ILB

Jordyn Brooks

Nick Bellore

ILB

Cody Barton

RCB

Tariq Woolen

Artie Burns

Isaiah Dunn

SS

Jamal Adams

Ryan Neal

FS

Quandre Diggs

Josh Jones

Joey Blount

LCB

Mike Jackson

Coby Bryant

Sidney Jones

Justin Coleman

On defense Mike Jackson being named LCB1 is something of a surprise even though he did perform very well during the preseason. The sweet spot here is on the other side, where Tariq Woolen appears to have worked his way into the starting lineup despite having a raw game and a rough preseason debut. That speaks both to his improvement and absolutely ridiculous athleticism. Woolen may have the highest ceiling in his class.

While there’s no slot position listed, it’ll be Justin Coleman starting there with Coby Bryant backing him up.

Special teams

K

Jason Myers

P

Michael Dickson

H

Michael Dickson

PR

Dee Eskridge

Tyler Lockett

KR

DeeJay Dallas

Ken Walker

LS

Tyler Ott

Here the picture looks the same as last year except having Eskridge replace veteran wide receiver Freddie Swain (who was waived) as punt returner. Eskridge hasn’t been able to play much since he was drafted but while at Western Michigan he posted 467 yards and a touchdown on 17 kick return attempts as a senior.

