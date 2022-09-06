Seahawks unofficial Week 1 depth chart shows 3 rookies starting

The Seahawks have released an unofficial depth chart ahead of their season-opening game next Monday night against the Broncos. While these things are labeled unofficial for a reason, there are still some interesting developments, including three rookies being listed as starters.

Here is a look at the team’s Week 1 depth chart for all three phases.

Offense

WR DK Metcalf Marquise Goodwin Dareke Young LT Charles Cross Stone Forsythe LG Damien Lewis Phil Haynes C Austin Blythe Kyle Fuller RG Gabe Jackson Phil Haynes RT Abe Lucas Jake Curhan TE Will Dissly Noah Fant Colby Parkinson WR Tyler Lockett Dee Eskridge Penny Hart QB Geno Smith Drew Lock FB Nick Bellore RB Rashaad Penny Ken Walker Travis Homer DeeJay Dallas

There are no real surprises on this side of the ball.

The coolest thing you’ll see is first-round pick Charles Cross starting at left tackle and third-round pick Abe Lucas on top at right tackle. If the Seahawks really have found two long-term starters at these spots then their 2022 draft class should be a smashing success no matter what happens with the other seven picks. So far, it looks like they will be…

Defense

OLB Uchenna Nwosu Boye Mafe DE Shelby Harris Quinton Jefferson NT Al Woods Bryan Mone DE Poona Ford Myles Adams OLB Darrell Taylor Alton Robinson Darryl Johnson ILB Jordyn Brooks Nick Bellore ILB Cody Barton RCB Tariq Woolen Artie Burns Isaiah Dunn SS Jamal Adams Ryan Neal FS Quandre Diggs Josh Jones Joey Blount LCB Mike Jackson Coby Bryant Sidney Jones Justin Coleman

On defense Mike Jackson being named LCB1 is something of a surprise even though he did perform very well during the preseason. The sweet spot here is on the other side, where Tariq Woolen appears to have worked his way into the starting lineup despite having a raw game and a rough preseason debut. That speaks both to his improvement and absolutely ridiculous athleticism. Woolen may have the highest ceiling in his class.

While there’s no slot position listed, it’ll be Justin Coleman starting there with Coby Bryant backing him up.

Special teams

K Jason Myers P Michael Dickson H Michael Dickson PR Dee Eskridge Tyler Lockett KR DeeJay Dallas Ken Walker LS Tyler Ott

Here the picture looks the same as last year except having Eskridge replace veteran wide receiver Freddie Swain (who was waived) as punt returner. Eskridge hasn’t been able to play much since he was drafted but while at Western Michigan he posted 467 yards and a touchdown on 17 kick return attempts as a senior.

