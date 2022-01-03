Seahawks underdogs for Week 18 matchup with Cardinals

There’s only one game left to play for the Seattle Seahawks this season. On Sunday they will visit the Arizona Cardinals with a chance to play the spoiler and avenge an embarrassing Week 11 loss against backup QB Colt McCoy.

The odds are against them, though. According to the latest figures at Tipico Sportsbook, Arizona is favored by 6.5 points. On the bright side, the Cards (11-5) are in a bit of a tailspin. Prior to Sunday’s three-point win over the Dallas Cowboys they had lost three games in a row and they’re without star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. Arizona has won three of the last four matchups with Seattle, though.

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).

